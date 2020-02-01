Apple launched its AppleCare+ service for AirPods, Beats earphones, and Beats headphones last September. A recent MacRumors report suggests that people who have purchased AppleCare+ are eligible for free replacement of AirPods Pro ear tips.

“I’m not sure if it’s an AppleCare+ thing or not but I set up the replacement online and there was no fee. I was under the impression that there will be a cost even with AppleCare+.”, said an AirPods user on MacRumors forums.

If you’re an Apple AirPods Pro owner with AppleCare+, you may avail the free tip replacement from Apple’s support site. All you have to do is visit the Apple Support web page, choose AirPods Pro from the list of Apple products that appear on the site, and click on the “Replace an AirPod or ear tip” link. You can then order replacement ear tips in the next page.

It is worth noting that Apple will send you a single pair of replacement ear tips in the size you specify when you place the replacement request. Also, you won’t be asked to return your old ear tip.

In case you’re unaware, AppleCare+ covers two accidental damages and adds two years of additional warranty for your Apple product. In addition, you will be getting priority access to Apple experts through chat or calls round the clock to solve the issues you face with these gadgets.

If you’re planning to purchase an AirPods Pro, you probably won’t go wrong with an AppleCare+ subscription. The cost of ordering replacement ear tips without AppleCare+ is $3.95.