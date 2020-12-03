We have heard about Apple working towards using Mini LED displays in its devices, including the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. While earlier reports suggested that a Mini LED touting MacBook will arrive in 2020, that hasn’t happened. Now, however, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released an investor note revising his estimates for Apple’s planned Mini LED push.

According to his note, the Cupertino giant will release a 14-inch MacBook Pro with a redesigned chassis and a Mini LED display in 2021, along with another MacBook Pro model. Further, he added that Apple will also release a new and ‘more affordable’ MacBook Air in 2022, but whether or not we will see a design update is unclear as of now.

While I am just as excited for a redesigned 14-inch MacBook Pro as you probably are, and Mini LED seems like a cherry on top, it is crucial to remember that we have been hearing about Mini LED MacBooks for almost two years now, with no actual devices being launched with the new technology. As such, I would suggest you take this fresh information with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, multiple reports have claimed over time that Apple will also use this new technology on the iPad, beginning with the iPad Pro in 2021. So that’s something we will be looking out for as well.