Apple May Not Host Another Event This Year for New Macs and More

Apple recently launched the new iPhone 14 series, the new Apple Watch 8 Series, and the AirPods Pro 2. We now expect the company to host another event, possibly in October to launch new Macs but a new report by Mark Gurman reveals that this won’t be the case and we might get to see major Macs next year.

Apple Done with Events for 2022?

In his later Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman revealed that Apple won’t be holding any event this year to launch new products. So, no October event, maybe!

Instead, the new Mac minis with M2 and M2 Pro chips, the new MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and the M2 Max chips, and the M2-powered iPad Pro are said to be announced via soft launch. These are expected to be incremental updates over the existing models, so, hosting a dedicated event for them makes no sense.

However, Apple has a few new products up its sleeves, which are expected in 2023, and this may become official via a launch event. Gurman expects the M2-powered Mac Pro, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and an M3-powered iMac.

The new MacBook Air, which was expected in 2023 in the past too, could come with two chip options. There could be a smaller 12-inch MacBook Air too but nothing is concrete as of now.

The list also includes the new Homepod, which has been rumored previously too. It is expected to come with the S8 chip (also powering the new Watch 8 Series), a multi-touch capability, some improvements, and more. And, the highly rumored Reality Pro headset is likely to make its entry next year too. Additionally, expect a new iPad with a larger screen and new smart home devices.

Although, we don’t know if Apple will launch all the expected products at once or will host separate events for them. Nonetheless, it seems likely that Apple will leave major new products for next year. In addition, we might see iOS 16’s Apple Pay Later arrive next year with iOS 16.4.

Since an official word isn’t available, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for more details to pop up. We will keep you posted. So, stay tuned and do share your thoughts on the Apple products you are most excited about in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of MacBook Air 2022