Apple Announces Limited-Edition AirTags; to Offer Them for Free During Japanese New Year

As we head towards the new year, various companies are celebrating the occasion with special products and heavy discounts on existing products. Now, Apple has announced a two-day promotional event for its products in Japan. During the event, the company will offer free gift cards of up to ¥24,000 (~Rs 15,611) and a free limited edition AirTag to its customers. Check out the details below.

Apple New Years Sale Announced in Japan

The Apple new year sale will be a two-day event that will start on January 2 and end on January 3. During this period, Apple will offer free gift cards to customers in Japan with every purchase of an Apple product, as well as, free limited edition AirTag to limited people. The offer will be valid for Phones, iPads, AirPods, Macs, Apple Watches, and more.

Starting with the limited edition AirTag, Apple has announced that the first 20,000 customers purchasing iPhones (the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE 2) during the sale will receive an AirTag with a custom Tiger engraving. The tiger is to represent 2022 as the coming year is known as the Year of Tiger in the Asian regions.

Apple has highlighted that although the first 20,000 customers will be eligible to receive the free AirTag, the offer could end early if the stock runs out.

Other than this, Apple will also offer free gift cards of up to ¥24,000 on purchase of its products. However, the exact value of the gift cards will vary from product to product.

For iPhone and Apple Watch purchases, Apple will give away gift cards of ¥6000 (~Rs 3,903). This is also for the Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Apple will offer ¥9000 (~Rs 5,854) worth of gift cards on the purchase of AirPods 2 and 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Pro Max.

Furthermore, the company will offer up to ¥12,000 (~Rs 7,805) and up to ¥24,000 (~Rs 15,611) gift cards for iPad and Mac purchases, respectively. You can check out the value of the other gift cards from Apple’s official online store in Japan.

It is also worth mentioning that the promotional offers will only be available for products purchased through Apple’s online store. Customers ordering products from the Apple Store app will not be eligible for the offers for unknown reasons. You can check out the terms and conditions of the event from right here.