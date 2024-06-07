Apple to Add a New Passwords App with iOS 18, macOS 15 & iPadOS 18: Gurman

With the next-gen iOS 18, Apple is already expected to revamp some of its most popular built-in apps like Safari, Photos, Notes, Mail, and Fitness. Now, the Cupertino tech giant is also likely to introduce a new Passwords App in the upcoming iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, according to a recent report by Mark Gurman.

Of course, the native app will offer a simpler way to access stored login information on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With a dedicated Passwords app onboard, Apple is gearing up to challenge the most popular third-party password apps like 1Password and LastPass.

Apple already offers a Password feature in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, but it’s buried deep inside the Settings app. If you’re new to the Apple ecosystem or haven’t explored the Settings app much, it can be difficult to find the Password option. Over time, Apple has introduced new password features like storing logins and passwords, one-time passcode support, password sharing, and more.

Just like the existing Password feature in the Settings app, the new Passwords app will be powered by Apple’s iCloud Keychain service, which syncs usernames and passwords across Apple devices. The app will support all of the features supported by the Passwords section in the Settings app, and it will be available on Vision Pro and Windows PCs as well. In addition, the standalone Passwords app will its users to import passwords from other apps like 1Password and LastPass.

The app will include logins & passwords and will split the details into different categories like accounts, Wi-Fi network passwords, and Passkeys, a password replacement feature that relies on FaceID or Touch ID. Like most password managers available today, data can be automatically filled into websites and apps when a user logs in.

The Passwords app is expected to make a debut on Monday, Day one of WWDC 2024 where Apple will announce its AI strategy and major software updates. We expect Apple to unveil some bold changes at WWDC 2024. It will be exciting to see what Apple has planned for its users.