Since the past year or so, Apple has gained a ton of traction in India. The Cupertino giant started assembling the iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 11 in India to avoid paying the hefty import duty. Now, the Cupertino giant is planning to manufacture its latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 12, in India to boost its sales in the country.

According to a recent report by Business Standard (paywalled), Apple is looking to shift around 7-10% of its production capacity from China to India. In the process, the company will start the production of the iPhone 12 in India this year. It will be at its Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) facility based in Tamil Nadu. It is the same manufacturing unit that started producing the iPhone 11 in India back in 2020.

So, Apple will soon use the resources of its Chennai-based manufacturing unit to produce the latest flagship. It is only the second Apple flagship to be manufactured in India. The company already makes iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2020, and the iPhone 11 in the country. The latest move comes at a time when the government is aiming to increase local production to boost its “Make in India” initiative.

As a result, we have seen Apple trying to penetrate the Indian market by shifting its production units from China. So, the company is planning to move iPhone 12 Mini production from China to India. The decision, as per sources, is not final yet. Furthermore, as per earlier reports, the company could soon start producing iPads in India and is already in talks with the government.

Besides, the made-in-India iPhone 12 devices will retail in the country, as well as be exported to other countries. Moreover, Apple will not have to pay the import duty for the iPhone 12 once it starts producing the device. As a result, we might see a price reduction for the iPhone 12 in India in the coming months.