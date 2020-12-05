Apple has launched a free display replacement program to enable iPhone 11 users to replace their phone’s display with glitching or touch issues. The program is applicable to a small percentage of iPhone 11 units manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

Apple’s display replacement program is valid for 2 years after the first retail sale of the device. According to Apple, no other iPhone models are part of this free replacement program. Presumably, the hardware fault seems to have just affected iPhone 11 models. If you have been noticing weird touch response issues on your iPhone 11, here’s how you can make use of the program for a free display replacement.

Replace iPhone 11 Display for Free

The first step to utilize the free display replacement is to make sure that your iPhone 11 is eligible for this program. To do so, you can use Apple’s serial number checker on the company’s website.

In case you’re wondering where to find your serial number, we’ve got you covered. You can find it from Settings -> General -> About. Alternatively, you can check the phone’s serial number on the invoice. If you have the phone’s original box, you can check the barcode to find the serial number too.

If your iPhone 11 is eligible, you can contact one of the Apple authorized service providers to proceed with the free replacement. The Cupertino giant recommends backing up your iPhone to iCloud or your computer before service.

Moreover, if your iPhone 11 suffered from this issue and you paid to repair your device, Apple is offering a generous refund of the repair cost. To claim a refund, you can contact Apple’s customer support.