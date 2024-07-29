Apple Intelligence Won’t Release with iOS 18 in September: Gurman

During WWDC 2024, Apple showcased several exciting Apple Intelligence features which were likely to arrive later this year as a part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia betas. However, this doesn’t seem to be happening. According to the latest report by Mark Gurman, Apple Intelligence will miss its initial launch date to allow Apple some more time to address bugs.

According to the sources familiar with Apple’s plans, the company will introduce Apple Intelligence through software updates by October, a few weeks after officially launching iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. This means that the initial launch of the new OS versions will lack Apple Intelligence features, contrary to what everyone anticipated. NEW: Apple Intelligence will arrive later than anticipated, coming in iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 in October and missing the initial September releases. Still, 18.1 will go into beta for developers this week. https://t.co/LqXDvjO6ef— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 28, 2024

The reported reason for the delay is the concern about the stability of Apple Intelligence features and developers need sufficient time for testing them.

It’s worth knowing that Apple Intelligence could be accessible to software developers for the first time as soon as this week with the first betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1. Well, this is a rare move by Apple. The company usually doesn’t release previews of follow-up software updates until the initial version is out. It seems Apple is taking extra care to ensure a smooth public release of its big bet on AI. The giant wants developers to iron out issues and test features on a wider scale so nothing goes wrong when it finally enters the AI league.

Gurman also notes that Apple’s revised release strategy for Apple Intelligence also means the upcoming iPhone 16 series will be launched without Apple Intelligence capabilities and will need a software update to access them at a later date. So, if you’ve got a compatible device, you’ll have to wait till October to enjoy Apple’s suite of AI features. The Cupertino tech giant is gearing up to complete its development of iOS 18.0 by the end of July.

When Apple Intelligence finally arrives with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1, it will still lack some major features like the more personal & capable Siri that see your screen to understand context and perform suitable actions. Such AI features are expected to arrive in the first half of 2025.