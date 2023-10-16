Apple Diwali Discounts: Enjoy Offers on iPhone 15, M2 MacBook Air, and More

The festive season is around the corner and Apple wants to celebrate it with you. As a result, it is offering discounts on the iPhone 15, the iPhone 14, the M2 MacBook Air, and more in India. If you are planning to buy a new Apple product, have a look at the deals below.

Apple Diwali Offer Details

Apple is offering up to Rs 10,000 instant discount on both its online and offline stores in India. This includes the Apple BKC and Saket stores, which were opened a few months ago. This offer is now live and will go on until November 14. The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, and the AirPods Pro 2 will be a part of the offer until November 7, though. This will be applicable to HDFC Bank credit cards. If you don’t have one, you can still avail of no-cost EMI on leading banks.

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus can get you a discount of Rs 5,000 and the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max can help you avail of a discount of Rs 6,000. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus can lead to an instant discount of Rs 4,000. The iPhone and the iPhone SE 3 can provide you with a discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

If you buy the M2 MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro, or the Mac Studio, you can get a discount of Rs 10,000. There’s a discount on the M1 MacBook Air (Rs 8,000), the 24-inch iMac (Rs 5,000), and the Mac mini (Rs 5,000).

There’s something for the iPad and the Apple Watch too. The iPad Pro (11-inch and 12.9-inch) and the iPad Air (Rs 5,000 discount), the 10th Gen iPad (Rs 4,000 discount), the 9th Gen iPad (Rs 3,000 off), and the iPad mini (Rs 3,000 discount) are also on the list. This is alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Rs 5,000), the Watch Series 9 (Rs 4,000), and the Apple Watch SE (Rs 2,000). Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 and the HomePod can score you a discount of Rs 2,000.

You can get other perks like Apple Trade-in, Apple Store pickup, express delivery, online personal sessions, and a free engraving for the iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation). So, are you willing to upgrade to an Apple product with these discounts? Let us know in the comments below.