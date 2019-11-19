In a surprise turn of events, Apple has scheduled one final event for December 2. Just when you thought Apple had wrapped up its announcements for 2019, a new event has been scheduled to honor app and game developers.

Apple has sent out media invites for an event that will be held in New York next month. The invite carries the tagline “Loved by millions. Created by the best,” along with a caption that reads “Join us for an Apple event honoring our favorite apps and games of 2019.”

There’s no information on what Apple has in store for us because it’s the first time the company is organizing such an event. There’s a consensus though and it could be a replacement for the list of its favorite iOS apps and games which Apple usually releases towards the end of every year.

Apple might be looking to kick off a new tradition with this event. It will be an awards ceremony where it will highlight the best content offerings in the game, music, movies, television shows, podcasts, and other categories. It could be a great way to promote its newest streaming service, i.e Apple TV+.

Hardware events for the year have apparently been wrapped up with the launch of the AirPods Pro, with active noise cancellation, and the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. It would certainly be a surprise for everyone if Apple took the stage to unveil any new hardware during this event.