Apple has been rumoured to be working on car technology for a long time now. We have only heard about it but we haven’t seen anything from the Cupertino-based tech giant. Now as per previous rumours and reports, we came to know that BMW will be integrating Apple’s upcoming CarKey API in their future cars and now we have real, hard evidence confirming it. Coming from a certain leaker on Twitter, we now have screenshots of the CarKey UI.

Shared by a Twitter user, DongleBookPro, the tweet (below) contains three screenshots of the upcoming CarKey user interface. TheCarKey UI looks similar to the Apple Wallet app as it has a pass-like design to display the digital keys.

Ready to take the i8 for a spin @MaxWinebach? pic.twitter.com/bmKqY71BEd — Dongle (@DongleBookPro) March 23, 2020

In this example, the registered key is for a BMW i8 and thus it shows a card with a picture of the BMW car. When you tap the card, it opens a page where you can find all the information about your car and the digital key. For instance, you will be able to view information about your car, there is a “Key Issuer” section and there is a button for “Express Mode”.

Now, the “Express Mode”, according to the information in the screenshot, is a specific mode to unlock the car without using the biometric system on your devices, like the FaceID or TouchID. This can be used when the iPhone runs out of juice and would not turn on.

Now, apart from these, you would also be able to set different permissions for your registered key. This will allow you to grant different types of access for your car. Like in this case, there are three options that you get:

Truck Access – That lets the user access only the trunk of the car.

Access Only – That lets the user unlock the car but not drive it.

Access & Drive – This one is pretty self-explanatory and gives full access to the car.

Now, these features are still rumoured to come. However, there is no mention of any dates anywhere. Although we can expect Apple to launch this feature along with iOS 14 in the new online WWDC 2020. As of now, these screenshots are the only good look that we are gonna get for Apple’s CarKey.