FaceTime on Apple’s AR/ VR Headset May Rely on Memojis, SharePlay: Report

Apple is rumored to be working on an advanced AR/ VR headset for a long time now. Reputable analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have been hinting at Apple’s mixed reality headset, reporting on its possible launch. Now, Gurman has shared a few interesting tidbits about how FaceTime might work on Apple’s mixed reality headsets and the new realityOS platform that will allegedly power the headset when it launches in the market.

Apple AR/ VR Headset to Use Memojis, SharePlay for FaceTime

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, reports that the FaceTime experience with Apple’s long-rumored mixed-reality headset will rely on the company’s existing features like Memojis and SharePlay. Gurman suggests that FaceTiming with Apple’s headset, which is rumored to run on a new realityOS platform, may revolve around two of the company’s existing features, which are mentioned above.

Now, for those unaware, Apple is allegedly developing a new realityOS or rOS platform to support its upcoming AR/ VR headset since 2017. The platform is internally codenamed “Oak”, and is being designed to support all kinds of augmented reality and virtual reality experiences, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the Memojis feature was introduced by Apple with iOS 12 back in 2018. SharePlay, on the other hand, made its way to Apple devices with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey recently. Furthermore, current speculations suggest that Apple’s latest technologies like ARKit, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and the LiDAR features will eventually trickle down to its upcoming mixed reality headset.

Now, coming to the availability of the headset, unfortunately, there is no information on the exact launch timeline. Although the company was rumored to launch the device this year, at WWDC 2022, recent reports suggest that development issues might delay the launch to 2023.

So, are you excited about Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset? Would you buy it when it launches in the market? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.