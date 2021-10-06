Apple AirPods pro and AirPods Max Gain Find My Support with New Firmware Update

Apple has been improving its location-based Find My network to help users find their lost devices easily since the launch of its AirTag Bluetooth tracker. Now, the Cupertino giant has started rolling out a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max to add support for the Find My network. It will essentially allow users to track their lost AirPods using Apple’s comprehensive location-based network.

Now, for those unaware, Apple teased this feature for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max back at WWDC 2021. It was supposed to arrive with the release of iOS 15 back in September. However, the company delayed the update. Fortunately, Apple has now started rolling out this feature to users with the iOS 15.0.1 update recently.

So, eligible AirPods models now have support for the Find My network, including support for precise location, a new Nearby Finding UI, and Lost Mode. Furthermore, users will also be able to receive notifications when/ if they leave their wireless audio devices.

Moreover, as these compatible AirPods devices now support the Find My network, they will start sending their location to nearby iPhones and other Find My-compatible devices when they get disconnected from the source device. This way, users can find them easily when they are lost.

However, it is worth mentioning that as the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max do not have the Apple U1 chip onboard, users will not be able to enjoy the Precise Location feature that gives exact directions to the lost devices. Instead, when/ if users lose their AirPods devices, they will get relevant prompts such as near, far, or here based on the location of the accessories.

So, if you want to try out the new feature for your AirPods Pro or Max, you will need to update the firmware of the audio devices from your connected iPhone device. Once updated, the new firmware version will be 4A400. You can check out the firmware version of your AirPods from the Bluetooth settings page.