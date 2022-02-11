Apple AirTag to Get Massive Update to Make It Safer for Use, Address Stalking Issues

Apple’s AirTag tracking device has been a subject of criticism as it can be used as a tool for stalking people. It recently released a safety guide to help avoid privacy issues. And now, with an aim to address these privacy issues, the company has detailed a major update for AirTag that includes a number of changes that can prove beneficial for maintaining a user’s privacy and security.

First and foremost, Apple puts emphasis on the fact that AirTag is solely meant to track and find lost items and not other people, a pet, or other person’s belongings. Hence, it will now show new users with the same privacy warning message during the setup process so that it is well recorded in their minds.

With an incoming update, Apple will also improve notifications for when an item is detected on you. Currently, when a nearby Find My item is detected, Apple displays an “Unknown Accessory Detected” alert. Now, it will specify the device detected by mentioning the product name such as AirPods or a third-party Find My network accessory. It will also be the same for when an unknown accessory is found “moving with you.“

There are a few more changes that will be introduced for AirTag in the near future. The Precision Finding will allow users to easily track an AirTag in case it is being used for unwanted tracking. Users will be able to find the distance and direction of an AirTag within the range. It will be available for iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 users.

While alerting users of AirTag’s presence via sound alerts, Apple will also show the same alert on your device for better tracking. Other changes include updates to Apple’s unwanted tracking alert system and tuned AirTag sound, again for easy tracking.

Apple is also working with law enforcement and safety groups to look into AirTag misuse cases. In a press release, Apple states, “We have successfully partnered with them on cases where the information we provided has been used to trace an AirTag back to the perpetrator, who was then apprehended and charged.” In addition, the company has updated its support document for unwanted tracking support to tell users about the AirTag, AirPods, and Find My network’s various security features.

These changes are soon to reach AirTag users. What are your thoughts on these updates? Do let us know in the comments below!