This New iOS 18 Feature Makes It Worthless for Thieves to Steal iPhones

Back in April, Apple announced that customers and independent repair shops would soon be able to utilize genuine Apple parts from older iPhones to repair newer models. Now, Apple has officially added a new ‘Repair Assistant’ feature to the latest iOS 18. With this brand-new addition, iPhone users can configure replacement parts after a repair. As a part of Repair Assistant, Apple has extended Activation Lock to ‌replaceable iPhone‌ parts to prevent stolen iPhones from being disassembled for parts.

It’s worth knowing that this feature isn’t available on all iOS 18-compatible devices. Only iPhone 12 or later models can use the Repair Assistant tool to link batteries, displays, cameras, and other replacement parts to your Apple Account and activate the Activation Lock in case they are installed in another iPhone. New in iOS 18



If u have replaced an original battery from a third party, you can now configure it as a Genuine Apple battery.



Part should be original@aaronp613 @zollotech @BrandonButch pic.twitter.com/Cc3KOVRtxR— JT  26 (@AbbasCfcJT26) September 9, 2024

For instance, you can configure the iPhone battery with the Repair Assistant tool to ensure that Battery Health monitoring works properly. For display, the configuration process ensures that Auto brightness, True Tone, Dark Mode, and other features are accessible. You can use this tool to configure parts that were installed prior to ‌iOS 18‌’s release. For example, if you had an iPhone battery replacement and opted for an original Apple battery from a third party, you could configure it as a genuine Apple component.

Here’s how to use the iOS 18 Repair Assistant tool:

Install iOS 18 on your iPhone.

Go to Settings -> General> About. If you have had a repair and there’s a part that can be configured, you’ll see a new ‘Parts and Service’ section. Bear in mind that you won’t see this section if you never had a repair.

If you have had a repair and there’s a part that can be configured, you’ll see a new section. Bear in mind that you won’t see this section if you never had a repair. Under Configuration Available , find the component and hit the Restart and Finish Repair option.

, find the component and hit the option. Make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi and follow the on-screen prompts.

The new repair tool will remove any discrepancies in the iPhone repair process, especially when you opt for third-party repairs. This new iOS 18 addition will ensure that the parts used in their iPhones are brand-new, used, and whether they are original or not. This change came as a crucial part of Apple’s new repair policy so a user will always have peace of mind that the repaired parts will work as the originals.

What do you think about this feature? Tell us in the comments below.