Cheaper iPhone Repairs on the Horizon, Apple to Allow Repairs with Used Parts

Apple recently announced the expansion of its repair program this fall to include used parts. Yes, you’ve heard it right. Starting later this year, customers and independent repair shops can use genuine Apple parts from older iPhones to fix newer iPhone models.

Until now, if an iPhone breaks, a user has only three options. First, they can go for an expensive repair from Apple. Second, go for third-party repairs and keep wondering if the parts are genuine. Third, take out used parts from older iPhones. If a user takes the second or third option, there’s no guarantee that the repaired parts will work as the originals.

With the new repair policy, Apple is all set to make a big change.

Apple told The Washington Post that the new repair option will initially apply to only owners of iPhone 15 or newer models. The owners will be able to fix iPhones with used genuine parts, including batteries, screens, and cameras. In the future, Apple also has plans to allow people to use old biometric sensors for Face ID and Touch ID in new iPhones.

Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus believes that the new repair policy will be more environmentally friendly. The designed parts should have an extended lifespan.

“For the last two years, teams across Apple have been innovating on product design and manufacturing to support repairs with used Apple parts that won’t compromise users’ safety, security, or privacy. With this latest expansion to our repair program, we’re excited to be adding even more choice and convenience for our customers, while helping to extend the life of our products and their parts.“- John Ternus

The Cupertino tech giant won’t supply the used parts to repair shops or technicians. Repairers can use pre-owned parts in fixing newer iPhones after the “pairing” process. This determines whether or not a repairing part is genuine Apple tech. To preserve device integrity and ensure user security, the repaired iPhones will calibrate to original factory standards.

To streamline the repair process, Apple is making it easier to order parts from its Self-Service Repair Store. Going forward, customers and service providers won’t have to provide a device’s serial number when ordering parts for repairs not involving the replacement of the logic board.

While allowing used parts, Apple wants to ensure that if an iPhone is lost or stolen, those parts aren’t used to repair other iPhones. For this, the Cupertino tech giant is extending its anti-theft “Activation Lock” feature.

“Apple will also extend its popular Activation Lock feature to iPhone parts in order to deter stolen iPhones from being disassembled for parts. Requested by customers and law enforcement officials, the feature was designed to limit iPhone theft by blocking a lost or stolen iPhone from being reactivated. If a device under repair detects that a supported part was obtained from another device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, calibration capabilities for that part will be restricted”– Apple

Not only this, Apple wants to ensure whether the parts used in their iPhones are brand-new or used. Starting this fall, a new section in iOS Settings will show whether a part is new or used. If an iPhone has been repaired, users will see a new “Parts and Service History” section under Settings -> General -> About. This will tell them about the parts used in their iPhones.

Apple’s new repair option will be available to future iPhone models as well.