An Android TV box named Mecool M8S Plus that can be used as a mini PC is retailing on AliExpress at a throwaway price of just $15 including shipping costs from China.

Mecool M8S Plus follows a slim minimalistic design measuring just 15mm even on the thickest part of the gadget. There is a circular vent on the bottom for heat dissipation.

All you need is a keyboard, mouse, and monitor to get started with your Mecool M8S Plus setup, making it one of the most affordable PCs you can buy online. Let’s get to the specifications of the box.

Mecool M8S Plus comes with a quad-core Amlogic S905W processor clocked at 2GHz. In terms of graphics, a quad-core Mali-450 GPU is present. The device is available in 1GB RAM+ 8GB internal storage and 2GB RAM+ 16GB internal storage variants.

For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi (2.4GHz). As far as the ports are concerned, Mecool M8S Plus equips two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI connector, and an audio port.

In terms of software, it runs on Android 7.1 and supports 24 languages including English, German, Chinese, and Korean. You get OTA updates for the device, which is awesome. It is capable of 4K video playback at 30 frames per second.

The company even gives you an HDMI cable and a remote control along with the product for free. You can choose from US Plug, EU Plug, UK Plug, AU Plug variants based on your location. Check out Mecool M8S Plus from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Buy Mecool M8S Plus