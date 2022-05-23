AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs with New Zen 4 Architecture Announced

After announcing its Ryzen 6000 series processors and new GPUs earlier this year, AMD has now officially announced its upcoming Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors at the virtual Computex 2022 trade show event in Taiwan. These new CPUs aim to compete with Intel’s latest 12th-Gen Core processors in the market. Check out the details below.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs Details

AMD has officially revealed its upcoming Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs, which are said to offer a 15% improvement in single-thread performance as compared to its predecessors. They will be based on TSMC’s 5nm process technology, making them the first desktop-class CPUs built on one. For reference, Intel’s latest Alder Lake 12th-Gen CPUs are built on the 10nm node.

The CPUs can go up to 5.5GHz and offer double the amount of L2 cache per core, much like the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with the 3D V-Cache technology to deliver extreme gaming performance on PCs. The shift from the 7nm Zen 3 architecture to the 5nm N5 process also means that the core chiplets will consume lower power while delivering higher frequencies.

Moreover, AMD has added RDNA 2-based graphics engine to its Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. This will come as a welcome change for gamers as the CPUs will come with a dedicated, high-performance graphics card to run AAA titles. The company showcased a pre-production model of a Ryzen 7000 CPU, running at 5.5GHz clock speed throughout the entire gameplay of Ghostwire, which is a AAA title. The processor delivered 30% faster performance than Intel’s Core i9-12900K in a Blender multi-threaded rendering task.

The Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will also come with support for the latest memory and connectivity technologies, including DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 storage. The company has also partnered with Phison to develop the next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs that deliver 60% faster performance than PCIe 4.0 SSDs, as per AMD.

AMD Socket AM5 Platform Details

To support the new processors, AMD has also announced its new line of motherboards based on the Ryzen 7000 series processors and offering up to 24 lanes of PCIe 5.0 storage. The AMD Socket AM5 platform come in three configurations – X670E (Extreme), X670, and B650.

While the X650 Extreme will come with PCIe 5.0 support for all onboard devices, the middle-tier X670 will support PCIe 5.0 for only the graphics card and storage. As for the budget-focused B650, it will support PCIe 5.0 for storage only.

AMD confirmed that its newest motherboard models featuring the Ryzen 7000 processors, support for PCIe Gen 5, and dual-channel DDR5 RAM will be available via OEMs such as Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, Biostar, and Asrock. It is also revealed that PCIe 5.0 SSDs will be available from brands like Crucial, Phison, and Micron. Although the company has not given us an exact launch timeline for its upcoming products, it confirmed that they will be available this fall.

Other than these, AMD also announced new “Mendocino” processors for budget and mid-tier laptops, featuring Zen 2 cores and RDNA-2 architecture-based graphics. They are slated to offer the best battery life of up to 10 hours on budget-focused and mid-premium laptops. They would be available at prices ranging from $399 (~Rs 30,947) to $699 (~Rs 54,216) to OEM partners. Laptops powered by the new AMD Mendocino processors are slated to release in Q4 2022.

You can check out AMD’s entire keynote to know more about the upcoming CPUs, motherboards, and other latest announcements right below. Also, let us know your thoughts about the upcoming AMD desktop processors and motherboard models in the comments below.