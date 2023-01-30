Acer Aspire 3 with Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Launched in India

Acer has introduced the new Aspire 3 laptop with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, which were introduced earlier this month. It is touted to be the first in India with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. Check out the details below.

Acer Aspire 3 (AMD): Specs and Features

The new Aspire 3 packs the latest AMD Ryzen 7020 series processor (meant for affordable laptops) with Radeon graphics. The new Ryzen 5 7000 series-powered laptop is based on the 6nm Zen 4 architecture and comes with up to 4 Cores and 8 threads.

It gets a sleek design and a 15.6-inch Acer ComfyView display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There’s also support for Acer BlueLightShield tech, which ensures reduced exposure to blue light.

The laptop features an improved thermal management system with a 78% increase in fan surface area and an increased 17% thermal capacity. It also has a long-lasting battery and support for connectivity options like a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, and HDMI 2.1.

The new Aspire 3 comes with Acer TNR tech for better image quality in low-light situations. And for a convenient video-calling experience while working from home, there’s the Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction for reduced background noises. It runs Windows 11.

Price and Availability

The new Acer Aspire 3 with the new Ryzen 5 7000 series CPU starts at Rs 47,990 and is available via Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Acer stores.

It comes in a single silver color.