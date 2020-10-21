A few weeks after its official unveiling, Amazon’s all-new game streaming service, Luna, is in early access. In an official blog post announcing the development, the US retail giant said that the response to the service has been overwhelming. “We’ve received hundreds of thousands of requests for early access, and starting today, we will begin granting invitations to a small set of customers in the U.S. to join us and help shape the future of gaming on Luna”, the company said.

According to Amazon, early access will be available across Fire TV, PC, Mac, and on web apps for iPhone and iPad, with Android coming soon. As part of the plan, gamers will be able to try out 50 titles on the Luna+ Game Channel for $5.99 per month. They will also soon be able to play games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla through the soon-to-be-launched Ubisoft Channel, which the company says will include a bunch of new titles and old classics.

Amazon is also offering the $49.99 Luna Controller take it says can “take advantage of Cloud Direct technology for lower latency gaming and use Alexa for easy voice control”. Gamers, however, can use any Bluetooth gaming controller that works with their devices, said the company.

As for the service itself, Amazon says that it hopes to get feedback from “streamers and players of all kinds — core, casual, and first-time gamers”. According to the company: “We want to hear what customers like, what they don’t like, and what they want to see us build. If we’re doing something great, tell us. If we’re missing the bar, we want to know that too. We can’t wait to hear what you think”.

Meanwhile, if you want to request access to Amazon Luna as well, you can do so from this link.