Apart from improving their new smart speakers, global e-commerce giant, Amazon is delving into augmented reality (AR)-based entertainment for its customers. According to recent reports, the Seattle-based company quietly released a new AR app to work in collaboration with its special delivery boxes.

To celebrate the spooky occasion of Halloween this year, Amazon is letting customers dive into an immersive AR experience, that too by using the simple cardboard boxes in which the company delivers its products.

The company’s delivery team has started sending special boxes to the customers as part of their Halloween celebration. Customers can use the new Amazon Augmented Reality app to dive into the AR experience.

Your Favorite Products Now Come Inside AR-Enabled Boxes

The special boxes, which the company has recently started to deliver, come with an outline of a pumpkin in which customers can draw their version of “Jack ‘o’ Lantern”. Then they can open the Amazon AR app and scan the QR code on the box to watch their creation come to life in, what Amazon calls, a “spooktaculAR” way. You can check out the promotional video for this campaign right below.

Customers can then further decorate these custom “Jack ‘o’ Lanterns” with additional outfits, props, and other cosmetic items within the app. Moreover, users who have iPhones with TrueDepth technology will then be able to put the final iteration of their Halloween-pumpkin on their faces and click a selfie with the in-app camera.

Now, I tried to download the app from the App Store in India, but I could not, as it is not available here. Also, the company has recently started to send the special boxes, so there aren’t many of them out in the wild, as of now. Hence, Amazon has a step-by-step guide (with printable content) for a DIY AR-capable cardboard box, which you can use to make your own AR box.

The introduction of this feature by Amazon hints that the company is working hard on augmented reality (AR) technology. They might even release more similar interactive AR content in the future to celebrate other global occasions, events, and festivals.