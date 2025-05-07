Kindle Readers Rejoice! Amazon Adds “Get Book” Button to Kindle iOS App

As long as I can recall, buying a book for your Kindle library on iPads and iPhones has been a long, tiresome process. You first open Safari, go to Amazon’s website, search for the book, pay for it, and then wait for your purchase to sync with the app. That’s thankfully going away as Amazon has finally added a “Get Book” button in the Kindle app on iOS.

This change comes as a result of the April 30th ruling that forced Apple to change its App Store guidelines. The Cupertino giant can no longer collect 27% commission on purchases made through alternate payment portals on the app. As a result, Amazon has added an orange “Get Book” button. It will redirect you to the book’s page so you can easily make the purchase through the Kindle app.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the change to The Verge, “We regularly make improvements to our apps to help ensure we are providing customers the most convenient experience possible”, Amazon spokesperson Tim Gillman told The Verge over email. It adds, “By selecting ‘Get Book’ within the Kindle for iOS app, customers can now complete their purchase through their mobile web browser”.

Kindle isn’t the only app to jump on the opportunity. Apps like Spotify, Patreon, and others also added external payment links with an update. While this change could be reverted whenever Apple appeals the ruling. However, till then, Kindle readers can rejoice not having to jump through hoops to buy a single book on the iOS app.