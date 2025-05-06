Epic Games Will Bring Fortnite Back to US iOS App Store Through EU Account

Epic Games is gearing up for a bold move to bring Fortnite back to the iOS App Store in the U.S. by using an EU developer account (Sweden). After years of legal battles with Apple, the company is now turning to a loophole in Apple’s new policy, which allows third-party app stores in the European Union.

For those unfamiliar, a major clash occurred in 2020 when Epic Games tried to dodge Apple’s 30% App Store fee in Fortnite by adding its own payment system. Apple then removed the popular game, leading to a lengthy legal battle in which Apple mostly succeeded in defending its App Store rules. Apple removed Epic Games’ developer account as well, leaving a lesser chance for Fortnite’s return to the U.S. That begs the question,

How Is Fortnite Coming Back to the U.S. App Store?

Well, Epic has announced plans to use its EU account, registered in Sweden, to publish Fortnite and possibly its own Epic Games Store on iOS. The twist? It could open the door for U.S. users to access Fortnite through this EU-based route. This isn’t just a technical workaround—it’s a direct response to Apple’s tight grip on the iOS App Store.

Tim Sweeney, Epic Games founder and CEO, replied to a post on X and said, “We have conversed with Apple on the topic”, indicating the recent Apple guideline revisions. The U.S. court ordered Apple to refrain from collecting any form of commission from developers for off-App Store purchases. Sweeney also posted that Fortnite will be back on the U.S. iOS App Store over the next week.

Epic Games believes that under the EU’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple’s App Store must allow alternative app marketplaces. By using their EU account, Epic brought Fortnite back to iPhones, first in Europe, and potentially worldwide.

The company also revealed that Fortnite is coming to iOS in Brazil soon. Epic Games’ strategy is risky but calculated. By using an EU account, the company is forcing Apple into a corner, testing how far regional rules can stretch. It also keeps the pressure on Apple in the ongoing fight over app distribution rights.

Fans in the U.S. eager to see Fortnite return to iOS may finally get their wish. Well, it will just not be in the way anyone expected. Whether this move sparks another round of legal pushback or finally brings Fortnite back to iPhones across the globe, one thing is clear: Epic isn’t done fighting.

What are your thoughts on Epic Games using an EU account to bring Fortnite back to the U.S. iPhones and Apple App Stores? Do tell us in the comments below.