Amazon is rolling out a new firmware update to Kindle book readers that unlocks the option to set a book cover as the lock screen. As spotted by users on the Kindle subreddit and reported by Engadget, users can now set their favorite book’s cover as lockscreen wallpaper on supported Kindle devices.

Set Book Cover as Kindle Lockscreen Wallpaper

The feature is called Display Cover and is supported on select Kindle devices, including Kindle (8th, 10th Gen), Kindle Paperwhite (7th, 10th Gen), Kindle Oasis (8th, 9th, 10th Gen), and Kindle Voyage (7th Gen). If you’re not sure about the generation of your Kindle device, head to Amazon’s support page here.

“Now you can display the cover of the book you’re reading on the lockscreen on your Kindle device. It’s a great way to remind you to set aside more time to read. The Display Cover feature works with select Kindle devices without ads. Covers of most books, magazines, comics, and manga are supported,” says the company.

Once you install the latest update, you will see a new ‘Show cover’ toggle at the top of the settings page on your Kindle. Simply toggle on the feature and lock the screen to see the cover of the book you’re currently reading on display.

It is worth pointing out that the display cover feature is available only on the ad-free versions of Kindle. You can remove ads from your Kindle by making a one-time payment of $20 from content management settings. Several Kindle users over the years have also reported that requesting Amazon’s customer support may also get the job done for free.

The option to set book covers as lockscreen wallpaper is something Kindle users have been requesting since the inception of the book reader. However, if you’re not seeing the display cover toggle after updating to the latest firmware, a restart should fix it. Also, if you have not received the latest firmware, hang tight as it should reach your device over the coming days.