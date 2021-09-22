Amazon Launches 11th-Gen Kindle Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature Edition in India

After promising to introduce new navigation and UI changes to its existing Kindle models, Amazon has launched two new Kindle e-readers in India today. The new 11th-gen Kindle Paperwhite and the Paperwhite Signature e-readers quietly went on sale on Amazon in India. They come with a larger display than the previous models and the longest battery life for a Kindle.

So, before moving on to the prices and the availability of the new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Signature edition e-readers, take a look at some of the key features:

Kindle Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature Edition Launched in India

Starting with the display, both the Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition come with a 6.8-inch display with 300ppi. The company claims that the display is 10% brighter than the previous models and contains 17 white and amber LED lights with support for adjustable warm light and white-on-black mode. The bezels around the display have also been reduced to only 10mm.

One of the key differences between the Paperwhite and the Signature edition is that the latter features an automatic light adjustment sensor to adjust the brightness of the display based on the environmental lighting conditions. It is a feature that was previously present only on the Kindle Oasis models.

Coming to storage, the standard Kindle Paperwhite comes with 8GB of internal storage to store e-books and documents. Kindle Signature Edition, on the other hand, packs 32GB of storage for heavy-readers to store more e-books in their library.

Other than these, the Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition come with an IPX6 rating for water resistance. This means that the devices can remain submerged in up to 2 meters of water for up to 60 minutes. Furthermore, there are no 4G-supported models of the new 11th-gen Paperwhite models. They only come with Wi-Fi support.

As for the battery, Amazon says that the new Kindle Paperwhite models have the longest battery life compared to their predecessors. Both the devices take around 2.5 hours to fully charge via the included 10W adapter and can run for 10 whole weeks on a single charge. Both the models have a USB-C port for charging. However, the higher-end Paperwhite Signature edition also comes with support for Qi-supported wireless charging, which is a first for a Kindle device.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the latest Kindle e-readers, the standard Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is priced at Rs. 13,999, while the higher-end Signature Edition will sell for Rs. 17,999 in India.

As for availability, the standard model will release on October 27 and the Signature Edition is slated to go on sale starting from November 4 in the country. Amazon is currently taking pre-orders for the devices. So, you can book one for yourself via the links above.