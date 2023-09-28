Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Announced Too

Flipkart just announced the dates of its highly anticipated Big Billion Days Sale and how could Amazon stay behind? Hence, we have the dates of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which will offer discounts on the Galaxy S23, the Motorola Razr 40, and more devices. Check out the details below.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Details

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2023 sale will start on October 8, which is also when the Flipkart sale will commence. However, there’s no word on when it end. The sale will open for Amazon Prime members on October 7 at 12 am.

While not all details have been revealed, the sale will see up to 17% on the Galaxy S23, up to 40% on the Motorola Razr 40, up to 25% off on the Tecno Phantom V Fold, and much more. Brands like Realme, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more will be a part of this.

And you can expect iPhones to see interesting discounts as well. Plus, we can expect something for the MacBook Air M1, as hinted by Amazon. Guess the correct deal price of the MacBook Air M1 on the Great Indian Festival and stand a chance to win the MacBook. Comment your answer with #MacBookOnAmazon and tag@amazonIN to boost your chances of winning. pic.twitter.com/EMuPPacNp9 — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 26, 2023

The Kickstarter deals to offer people discounts before the sale happens, are now live and you can check out the details here. There will offers on consumer electronics, TVs, fashion, home, and much more. Amazon-exclusive brands and even Amazon devices will see luring discounts.

Amazon will also offer a 10% instant discount on the use of SBI debit and credit cards, easy returns, and free delivery for first-time users. They can also get cashback as a welcome reward.

The Amazon sale is a few days away and we shall get more details on the offers and deals soon. We will keep you posted when we get more on this. So, stay tuned. So, are you planning to buy anything from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale? Let us know in the comments below.