With Rakshabandhan right around the corner, Apple devices could make for a pretty amazing gift for your brother or sister. Be it a new iPhone or Apple Watch, you can’t just go wrong with either. Of course, you must now be thinking of discounts as Apple products are exorbitantly priced in India.

Well, the Amazon “Apple Days” sale kicks off today at midnight, offering attractive discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, and other devices. It will run through July 25, i.e exactly for a week. Let’s check out the deals and offers, starting with the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 – This dual-camera-sporting iPhone will be available at its lowest price to date. The 64GB variant currently retails at Rs. 68,300 but will be available at Rs. 62,900 during the sale. That’s a flat Rs. 5,400 discount.

iPhone 11 Pro/ Pro Max – This lineup starts at Rs. 1,06,600 in India and you’ll be able to avail Rs. 4,000 discount using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards during the sale event. It means Apple iPhone 11 Pro series will be available to buy starting at Rs. 1,02,600.

iPhone 8 Plus – It currently sells for Rs. 41,999 but will be discounted by a mere Rs. 500 during the sale. iPhone 8 Plus will retail at Rs. 41,500 during the Apple Days sale.

MacBook Pro – HDFC credit and debit cardholders will be able to avail an additional discount up to Rs. 7,000 on the purchase of popular MacBook Pro variants.

Apple iPad series – Amazon says that the iPad series will be discounted by up to Rs. 5,000. This means you can get an iPad for as low as Rs. 20,499 during the week-long sale.

You can also avail a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 via HDFC credit or debit cards. Amazon has set up a dedicated landing page for the Apple Days sale and it also lists the iPhone 7 Plus, Apple Watch Series 4, and Mac Mini to be part of the sale event. You can head to this link at midnight to explore all aforementioned offers.