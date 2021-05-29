It’s another week and Amazon is adding another new feature to its shopping app that has nothing to do with shopping. After adding mini TV, a free video platform to the Amazon India app earlier this week, Amazon has now introduced a featured articles section. It enables users to read select articles for free under five minutes.

Amazon Featured Articles

The Featured Articles section in the Amazon app offers articles on a variety of topics, including entertainment, politics and governance, sports, business and finance, society and lifestyle, books, food, fiction, current affairs, travel, and auto.

Amazon has included articles from publishers including Outlook, Westland, India Today, Harper Collins, Hachette India, The Caravan, and Evo India. It even features articles from Prime Video.

“We remain focused on creating new and engaging experiences for our customers and as part of this endeavour, we have been testing a new service that brings articles on different topics like current affairs, books, business, entertainment, sports and lifestyle amongst others for readers,” an Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Within the featured articles section, you can like, bookmark, and share the articles to other platforms. To be specific, you have quick share buttons for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Email. You can access all your bookmarked articles from a dedicated ‘Your bookmarked articles’ section.

To access Amazon’s featured articles section, you can search ‘featured articles’ from Amazon’s app or website. Alternatively, this link will directly take you to the section. We could expect the company to add a button to directly access featured articles in the foreseeable future.