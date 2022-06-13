Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch with Always-on-Display Launched in India

Amazfit has launched a new smartwatch called the Zepp E as part of its Zepp series in India. The new watch comes in two dial types and screen sizes and exciting features like the Always-on-Display (AOD), a SpO2 monitor, and more for under Rs 10,000. Here are the details.

Amazfit Zepp E: Specs and Features

The Amazfit Zepp E comes in both round and square dials with a 3D curved bezel-less design. The Zepp E circle model comes with a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with the AOD functionality and a pixel density of 326ppi. The Zepp E square model, on the other hand, gets a bigger 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with AOD and a pixel density of 341ppi. There’s support for customizable watch faces too.

The smartwatch comes with the usual health features like all-day heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring. It also comes with sleep monitoring with the ability to track light sleep, deep sleep, rapid eye movement (REM), and awake time. You will also get the ability to measure your stress levels.

The Zepp E comes with up to 87 sports modes like Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling Elliptical, Pool Swimming, Climbing, Trail Running, Skiing, and Freestyle. Plus, you can easily monitor the steps taken, the calories burnt, and more. You can also get app notifications and reminders.

The Amazfit Zepp E comes with the PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) health assistant, which records the heart rate, activity, and more to give out a PAI score. Additionally, the smartwatch allows you to easily and quickly access apps via the Quick Access App setting and control the connected phone’s music. It supports 5ATM water resistance too.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit Zepp E is priced at Rs 8,999 and is now available to buy via the company’s website and even via Amazon India. You can choose from multiple color options too.

The Zepp E Circle comes in Champagne Gold, Polar Night Black, Moon Grey, Onyx Black, and Ice Blue colors. The Zepp E Square comes in Polar Night Black, Ice Blue, Deep Sea Blue, Onyx Black, Pebble Grey, and Metallic Black Special Edition colorways.