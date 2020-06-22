Xiaomi-backed Huami appears to be on a roll in India right now. It has quickly grown its Amazfit smartwatch portfolio in the country over the past month. We first saw the Amazfit Bip S launch in India, followed by the T-Rex earlier this month. And now, the Amazfit Stratos 3 sports watch with a circular dial, up to 80 exercise modes, and more has made its India debut today.

Amazfit Stratos 3: Specs and Features

The Amazfit Stratos 3 was first unveiled in China back in August last year, along with the Amazfit GTS that landed in India in October itself. The Stratos 3 is coming late but seems like a great feature-rich smartwatch.

Amazfit Stratos 3 features a 1.34-inch circular display with a 320×320 resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It’s a transflective MIP (Monochrome and color Memory-in-Pixel) display that the company claims is perfect for outdoor use.

The watch includes a 316L stainless steel dial with reinforced plastic, four physical buttons to control the watch, and a black silicone strap. It’s powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, coupled with 512MB of LPDDR3 RAM and 2GB of eMMC storage.

Now, what’s the onboard storage for? The Amazfit Stratos 3 supports standalone music playback. You can load up all of your favorite songs into the local memory of this watch, connect your Bluetooth earbuds, and listen to them when out on a run. This also enables you to leave your phone behind – no extra weight pulling your pant down.

Talking about the fitness features, Amazfit Stratos 3 includes a PPG bio-tracking optical sensor for heart rate and sleep monitoring. The watch supports 80 sport modes, which is far too many for a casual user. This includes the likes of martial arts, kickboxing, hunting, volleyball, table tennis, basketball, climbing machine, ballroom dance, and Zumba among others.

Amazfit Stratos 3 places a ton of focus on accurate analysis, hence, it comes with a firstbeat professional sport analysis feature. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, GPS, and more. The watch is also waterproof up to 50 meters/ 5ATM. As for the battery life, the company promises up to 14 days in Ultra Endurance Mode and 7 days in Smart Mode.

Price and Availability

Amazfit Stratos has been priced at Rs. 13,999 in India and is now available to buy via Amazfit’s online store and Flipkart. If you are looking to buy a slick new sports watch, Stratos 3 could be right up your alley.