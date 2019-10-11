Huami has today launched its Apple Watch-like smartwatch, the Amazfit GTS in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.65-inch Super Retina Grade AMOLED display along with a custom modular dial, and 14 days of battery life.

The Amazfit GTS is capable of tracking 12 different types of activities, and comes with a PPG optical heart rate sensor and GPS, and it’s water resistant up to 5ATM (which is around 50 metres) so you can easily take it for a swim, or use it in the rain without worrying about it.

Speaking at the launch event for the watch, Huami’s VP of Overseas Business Mark Mao said, “The year 2019 has been an excellent year for Amazfit so far. We have received a phenomenal response from the Indian market on all our recent launches – Bip Lite, Verge Lite & GTR. We are extremely excited to launch GTS in India, elegantly crafted with a sleek and chic display. GTS is specially designed for millennials who are both fitness enthusiasts and fashion connoisseurs. With the festive season around, we have a high expectation from the Indian market. We are looking forward to witnessing massive consumer trust & response from the Indian market and hope to be among the top preferred smartwatches in India.”

Amazfit GTS Specs:

Display 1.65-inch AMOLED;

341ppi Activity Tracking 12 Sport Mode tracking, Activity, and Sleep Tracking Sensors Low-power BioTracker PPG sensor, 6-Axis Accelerometer , 3 Axis Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor Water Resistance 5ATM (~50m) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0;

GPS+GLONASS;

Supports Android 5.0+ or iOS 10 above Battery 220mAh;

14-days battery life

Amazfit GTS Price

Huami has launched the black variant of the Amazfit GTS in India for a price of Rs. 9,999 and it will be available on Amazon from October 13. Other colour options for the watch bands, including Steel Blue, Lava Grey, Rose Pink and more will likely be available soon.