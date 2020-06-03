In line with its promise, Xiaomi-backed Huami has today made its newest affordable smartwatch – the Amazfit Bip S available in India. The company first announced the launch date a couple of weeks ago, followed by a price reveal last week. Amazfit Bip S arrives as a lightweight entry-level smartwatch with a boatload of features and a long battery life.

Specs and Features

Amazfit Bip S is a successor to the original Bip that was launched in India close to a couple of years ago. It was first shown off at CES 2020 earlier this year. Amazfit Bip S includes a 1.28-inch transflective color TFT Always-On display with 176 x 176-pixel resolution. The body is made of polycarbonate and the screen comes with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. You also get a variety of color straps.

The watch connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth 5.0 and includes GPS as well. It comes equipped with a myriad of sensors including the PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, and 3-axis geomagnetic sensor. You can use this smartwatch for heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and more.

The watch supports 10 sports modes including treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, open water, pool, yoga, elliptical trainer, and freestyle. It also lets you control music, keep track of notifications, calls, and more.

Amazfit Bip S is also water-resistant up to 50 meters/ 5ATM. It comes equipped with a 200mAh battery pack, which the company promises should last you up to 40 days on a single charge. The battery life drops to 15 days if you regularly track heart rate and just 22 hours with continuous GPS use.

Price and Availability

Amazfit Bip S retails at Rs. 4,999 in India and is now up for sale on Amazon India, Amazfit’s website, and Flipkart. The company will also sell this smartwatch via popular offline stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles across India.

Buy Amazfit Bip S for Rs. 4,999 (Flipkart, Amazon, Amazfit website)