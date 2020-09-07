Confirming recent reports, Airtel has announced that it is upgrading all its Xstream Fiber plans with ‘unlimited data’. In an official press release over the weekend, the company also announced the addition of a new Rs. 499 plan in addition to the existing offerings. Do note that the company has announced an FUP of 3333GB for all the plans, which means none of them will offer truly unlimited data at the advertised speeds. Once the data limit is exhausted, the speeds will be reduced to 1Mbps.

With the addition of the new plan, Airtel Xstream now offers 5 plans starting with the new Rs. 499 package that offers a 40Mbps connection. The other plans cost Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 3,999 per month, and offers connectivity speeds of up to 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps and 1Gbps, respectively.

All the plans come with the bundled Airtel Xstream 4K Android Box with complimentary subscriptions to a number of OTT apps. However, the three most expensive plans offer additional subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Zee5. Do note that subscribers opting for the Airtel Xstream Hybrid 4K TV Box will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs. 1,500.

The development comes just days after Jio revamped its broadband plans to offer ‘unlimited’ data to all its subscribers. The company, last week, announced a bunch of new fiber broadband plans starting at Rs. 399 per month. All the plans reportedly have ‘symmetric upload and download speeds’, and offer unlimited voice-calling. Some of the higher-priced plans also offer free subscriptions to a number of OTT streaming apps.