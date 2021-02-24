After launching the “first of its kind” Pavilion gaming laptop in India, HP has launched three new notebooks under its Pavilion series in the country today. These include the Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, and Pavilion 15 with upgraded 11th-Gen Intel CPUs. And as per the company, these are the first laptops that have their speaker housings made with post-consumer recycled materials and ocean-bound plastics.

The company says that the new HP Pavilion notebooks are environment-friendly. They are Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) Silver registered and are Energy Star certified devices. Moreover, the company made the packaging of the new devices with sustainable materials that can be recycled.

HP Pavilion with 11th-Gen Intel CPUs: Key Specs

Now, before going to the price and availability of the laptops in India, let me walk you through the key specs of the notebooks.

The Pavilion 13 features a 13.3-inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080. Inside, the device packs an Intel Core i5 11th-Gen CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The Pavilion 13 packs the Intel Iris Xe GPU for your graphics needs. Moreover, there are an array of ports to connect external devices, a microSD card slot, and dual speakers. To power all these components, there is a 43Whr battery which the company claims would last for up to 8.5 hours.

The Pavilion 14 and the 15 are pretty similar in specs and feature a 14-inch and 15-inch display respectively. They come with the same 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS display panel and pack the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors inside. For the GPU, however, users can choose between the Intel Iris Xe GPU or the Nvidia GeForce MX450 for both models. Coming to the RAM of the devices, both pack 16GB of RAM. For the internal storage, however, the Pavilion 15 packs a 1TB SSD which is more than the 512GB SSD inside the Pavilion 13 and 14.

Price and Availability

The Pavilion 13 comes in two color options – Ceramic White and Silver and starts at Rs. 71,999. The Pavilion 14, on the other hand, comes in three color options, adding a Tranquil Pink along with the previous colors and starts at Rs. 62,999. The 15-inch Pavilion 15 also has three colors which include Ceramic White, Fog Blue, and Silver, and comes with a price tag of Rs. 69,999.

The Pavilion 13 is currently available to buy on HP’s official website. The Pavilion 14 and 15, however, are up for pre-order on the website and will start shipping from February 25. Moreover, the devices will also be available on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.