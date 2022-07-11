Adani Group to Participate in the Upcoming 5G Spectrum Auction

5G spectrum auctions are set to commence in India on July 26 and ahead of this, we have now learned that Adani Group will also be a participant to take on Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Here are the details to know.

Adani Group Bidding for 5G Spectrum

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has confirmed that it is participating in the 5G spectrum auction via a statement to The Economic Times. It is revealed that the company will use the spectrum to create a private network for smooth working at the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations.

The statement reads, “As India prepares to roll out next-generation of 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applications participating in the open bidding process. We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security.”

For those who don’t know, the last date for the submission of the applications was July 8 following which, the pre-qualification will start on July 18. The mock auctions will take place on July 22 and 23 and the final bidding will be held on July 26.

It is said that the Indian Government will put 72GHz of 5G frequencies on sale, which is expected to generate up to Rs 4.5 lakh crore at the base prices. The 5G airwaves will be auctioned for 20 years across 10 bands (600Mhz to 26Ghz).

Furthermore, the 5G rollout is slated to begin in August and is likely to be deployed in around 20 to 25 cities like Delhi, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata by the end of this year. We shall get more details on the progress of the 5G rollout in India soon. So, stay tuned for more information.