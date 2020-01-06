Alongside its new line-up of high-end gaming monitors, Acer has also announced upgraded Spin 3 and Spin 5 laptops at CES 2020. The new convertible 2-in-1 laptops feature a slimmer design, the latest 10th-gen Intel processors, and more improvements across the board.

Acer Spin 3

The new Acer Spin 3 packs in a 14-inch FullHD touch-display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The convertible laptop offers the latest 10th-gen Intel processors up to the Intel Core i7, paired with Intel Iris Plus graphics. The laptop can also be configured with up to 16GB RAM, and dual SSD storage options.

As mentioned above, the new Spin 3 comes in a slimmer design to make the convertible experience better on the laptop, and Acer packs in a chunky battery inside the laptop which, according to the company, should last for 12 hours on a charge. There’s also quick charging support here, which Acer claims can provide up to 4 hours of battery backup on a 30-minute charge.

For I/O and connectivity, the Spin 3 brings a USB Type-C port with support for Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader, along with support for WiFi 6 connectivity.

The Acer Spin 3 is expected to be available in the US from April, for a starting price of $699.

Acer Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5 brings in a 13.5-inch 2K touch-display with slim bezels that are only 7.8mm in width. Unlike the Spin 3, the Spin 5 has a 3:2 aspect ratio, which honestly makes more sense in my opinion. The Spin 5 can be configured with the latest 10th-gen Intel processors, up to an Intel Core i7, paired with Iris Plus graphics along with up to 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage.

The Acer Spin 5 packs in a big battery that Acer claims will last 15 hours on a charge, which is pretty great. Moreover, the laptop also comes with fast charging support and can offer up to 4 hours of battery backup on a 30 minute charge.

For I/O and connectivity, the Spin 5 comes with two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader along with support for WiFi 6.

The Acer Spin 5 is expected to be available in the US starting in June for a base price of $899.

Acer Active Stylus

Both the Acer Spin 3 and Spin 5 come with the Acer Active Stylus in the box. The Active Stylus uses Wacom AES technology to mimic the feeling of writing with pen and paper, with support for 4,096 pressure levels.

The stylus comes with a dock that it can be placed in when not in use where it gets fast-charged, giving up to a 90 minute usage with just 15 seconds of charging.