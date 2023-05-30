Acer Aspire 5 With RTX 2050 GPU Introduced In India

Acer has launched the new 2023 Aspire 5 laptop in India. The laptop packs the 12th Gen processor, RTX 2050 GPU, and much more. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Acer Aspire 5: Specs and Features

The Aspire 5 has an aluminum chassis and can sport up to a 14-inch narrow-bezel 1440p QHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with Acer’s ComfyView technology along with a 45% NTSC color gamut and a 170-degree Field of View. There’s a backlit keyboard with an integrated fingerprint scanner too.

The laptop is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen i5-1335U processor coupled with Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU. The RTX 2050 brings DLSS AI capabilities, and Nvidia Optimus for hardware-based Ray Tracing and to seamlessly switch between iGPU and eGPU as and when required. The laptop utilizes Acer’s proprietary TwinAir Cooling for thermal management. It is equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB of SSD.

The machine also packs a 50Wh battery with 65W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2. a full-size HDMI port, a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, and much more. Other features include Acer PurifiedView AI for clear video quality, and Acer PurifiedVoice AI for crisp voice quality while on video calls. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home.

Price and Availability

The Acer Aspire 5 starts from Rs 78,788 and is available for purchase from Amazon, Chroma, Vijay Sales, and the official Acer website.

Buy 2023 Acer Aspire 5 via Amazon (1, 2)