5G Smartphones May Come with Bundled Plans for Affordable 5G

5G is all set to roll out in India soon, making 5G phones a lot more feasible at this moment. While we are yet to know the prices of the 5G plans by telecom operators like Jio and Airtel, they are said to be expensive. This could change with a simple collaboration between telcos and smartphone makers, as suggested by new information.

Telcos and Brands May Partner for Affordable 5G!

A recent report by ET Telecom has revealed that smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and more are looking to bundle their 5G phones with unlimited data, access to OTT platforms, and games with an aim to attract more people into going for a 5G phone.

This decision will also make 5G more affordable in India, considering that it is expected to cost a premium compared to 4G. This will be even more initially due to the money spent by the telecom operators on the expensive 5G infrastructure. Hence, such added benefits will only drive more 5G phone sales in India.

Realme’s Madhav Sheth has revealed that Realme will partner with Bharti Airtel to bring 5G to its affordable Realme C-series phone. Sheth, in a statement to ET Telecom, said, “We are already working with telcos closely for testing 5G services, along with exploring bundling offers for consumers. We have already started doing that with Airtel for our C-series smartphones.“

This plan will further attract more people as brands will be able to provide them a sub-Rs 10,000 5G phone, thus, helping in increased 5G adoption. Currently, we only have the sub-Rs 15,000 5G phones available.

Even Jio has confirmed that it will launch an affordable 5G Jio smartphone for which it has collaborated with Google and even Qualcomm. However, there’s no word on what other brands will follow the same.

Counterpoint Research analyst, Charu Paliwal, said, “There can be tie-ups with new device launches and increasing discount offers on 5G smartphones, particularly during the upcoming festive season, to drive adoption among consumers on the verge of changing their handset.“

Since we are yet to get proper details on this supposed initiative, it’s best to wait for an official word. To recall, Jio will roll out 5G this Diwali and we expect other telcos to follow suit. For further information on this, stay tuned. You can also check out our articles on 5G, supported bands in India, and more for a better idea. Don’t forget to share your thoughts on bundled plans with 5G phones in the comments below.