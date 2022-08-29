Jio 5G Confirmed to Start Rolling out This Diwali

Jio, at its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022, has announced the timeline for the Jio 5G rollout. The Jio “True 5G” will start rolling out for users this Diwali in major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and more. Here’s a look at the details.

Jio 5G Rolling out Super Soon!

Jio’s True 5G, which will solely use the Standalone (SA) 5G infrastructure, will reach users in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai in October. For those who don’t know, Diwali, this year, is on October 24. So, we can expect the official availability to begin at the end of October.

The 5G rollout was expected to start rolling out in October when the 5G spectrum auctions concluded recently. It is expected to start with 13 cities, including, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jamnagar, and Kolkata.

Jio is expected to make Jio True 5G available to all users in India by December 2023. 5G services by other telecom operators like Vodafone Idea (Vi), Airtel, and more are also to reach all by then.

To recall, Jio acquired the most 5G spectrum during the auction. It has a total of 26,772 MHz spectra in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz bands. The telco spent Rs 88,078 crore. Additionally, Jio got the highest sub-GHz 5G spectrum and 1,000 MHz mmWave (26 GHz) across 22 circles in India.

In addition to this, Jio has collaborated with global players for its 5G services. This includes Meta for immersive tech, Google for the launch of the “ultra-affordable” 5G smartphones and Google Cloud, Microsoft for the Azure ecosystem, and even Intel.

Jio also has collaborated with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India, which can be further adopted by other countries.