Xiaomi on Thursday announced it has sold more than 5 lakh Mi TV units during a 24-day festive sale period starting September 28. According to the company, the milestone was achieved during its ‘Diwali With Mi’ promo event across mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon and all offline channels. Mi TV was the highest-selling TV on Amazon and Flipkart during the shopping festival, the company said.

“Our Smart TV business was born in 2018 and it has flourished well in India. In a short span of time of three months since inception, we became the #1 Smart TV brand in India and have continued our streak for five consecutive quarters”, Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead – Mi TV, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

As part of its plans to consolidate its position as the premier smart TV vendor in India, the company last month unveiled a bunch of new Mi 4X smart TVs, along with a water purifier and the Mi Smart Band 4 in the country. Mi TV 4X 65-inch has been priced at Rs 54,999. The Mi TV 4X 50-inch will cost Rs 29,999 while the 43-inch Mi TV 4X model will be available for Rs 24,999. The Mi TV 4A 40-inch TV will cost Rs 17,999.

The new Mi TVs feature a redesigned version of the company’s proprietary ‘PatchWall’ interface based on Android 9 Pie, and have built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime streaming services. The company is also expected to launch its Mi TV 5 lineup in the country before the end of this year.

As for the Mi TV 4 series, Xiaomi claims it is the first in the world to come with Google’s ‘Data Saver Mode’ that allows up to three times more content streaming, and a data counter for individual apps and an ability to cast locally and wirelessly to the TV without the need for an Internet connection.

