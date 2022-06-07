Here’s How Much M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Will Cost You in India

Apple, just last night, took the wraps off the new 2022 MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro at its WWDC 2022 event. The laptops are powered by the latest M2 chip, which was also introduced last night and offers 18% improved performance and 38% better GPU. These new Macs will soon be available in India and here’s a look at their prices.

M2 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro: Price and Availability

The new MacBook Air starts at Rs 1,19,900 and can go up to Rs 2,49,900. It comes with up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. You can configure the laptop as per your wish and see the prices change based on what you choose. Going for the 10-core CPU/10-core GPU option will cost you Rs 10,000 extra and for more storage, up to Rs 80,000 will be added. More RAM will cost up to Rs 40,000 more. You can check out the details here.

The 2022 MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 in India and also goes up to Rs 2,49,900. This can also be configured as per your requirements and you can check out the details here.

Both the new 2022 MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro will be made available next month in India. Additionally, Apple provides an EMI option on both the new laptops.

A Spec Sheet Recap

The MacBook Air comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a notch, much like last year’s MacBook Pro. It comes with a sleek design and an aluminum chassis. There are four colors to choose from, Space Grey, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. It comes with up to 18 hours of battery, supports a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, has a three-mic array, and four speakers with Spatial Audio. It comes with the Magic Keyboard, Touch ID support, Magsafe charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, thunderbolt ports, and more.

The MacBook Pro comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display. It excludes the notch seen on its 14-inch and 16-inch siblings. It offers up to 20 hours of battery life, supports the Magic Keyboard with the touch bar, gets an HD FaceTime camera, a media engine that supports ProRes encode and decode, thunderbolt ports, fast charging, and loads more.

You can check out all the details regarding the 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro here. Also, do let us know if you will end up buying either of the MacBooks in the comments.