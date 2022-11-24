M2 MacBook Air Available for Under a Lakh via Croma Black Friday Sale

If you are looking to upgrade to the 2022 MacBook Air with the M2 chip, this could be your chance. Croma is hosting its Black Friday sale and as part of it, the M2 MacBook Air is available for under a lakh. Check out the details to know more.

M2 MacBook Air Black Friday Sale Offer

Currently, the M2 MacBook Air is listed at Rs 1,08,590 on the Croma website for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The original price is Rs 1,19,990. This is already a pretty good discount but wait for further deductions!

There’s an option to avail of an instant discount of Rs 10,000 n HDFC Bank credit cards. This makes the price of the 2022 MacBook Air Rs 98,590, which is quite a deal to consider at the moment. You can also get an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on the use of the HDFC Bank no-cost EMI option.

The 8GB+512GB model is available at Rs 1,36,490, down from Rs 1,49,900. It also has an instant discount offer. The Croma Black Friday Sale is live until November 27, so hurry, if you are planning to make the purchase.

Buy M2 MacBook Air via Croma (Rs 98,590)

In addition to this, the M1 MacBook Air is also available at Rs 87,090, and with the instant discount of Rs 10,000, the price will be Rs 77,090. You can check out this deal over here.

M2 MacBook Air: Specs and Features

To recall, the M2 MacBook Air, which was introduced at this year’s WWDC event, comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness and 1 billion colors. It comes with a 1080p FaceTime camera.

The M2 chip provides up to 18% better performance and 35% improved GPU. The laptop comes with up to 24GB RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It also supports MagSafe charging, two thunderbolt ports, Touch ID, Fast charge through the 67W power adapter, and more.

So, will you buy the new MacBook Air for under a lakh? Let us know in the comments below.