MacBook Air with a 15-Inch Display, a 12-Inch MacBook, and More Expected in 2023

Apple plans to launch a slew of Macs this year and even in 2023. It recently unveiled the M2 MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro at this year’s WWDC and now we have some news regarding what it may launch next year. Here’s a look at the details.

Apple to Launch a Bunch of Macs Next Year

A recent report by Bloomberg brings in information about the 2023 Macs from ‘people with knowledge of the matter.’ It is revealed that Apple will introduce a 15-inch MacBook Air, which will be the first in the MacBook Air lineup. This will act as a wider-screen version of the recent 13.6-inch MacBook Air and is said to come with the same design that includes a notch and a sleek chassis, along with the M2 chip. The new MacBook Air is expected to launch during Springtime in 2023.

Apple is also slated to introduce a 12-inch MacBook, which will be the smallest MacBook since 2019. To recall, this was when the 12-inch MacBook was discontinued. This could launch either in late 2023 or early 2024. However, the details of this laptop aren’t known yet. Plus, we don’t know if it will be a part of the Air series or the Pro lineup.

The company is also expected to refresh the 14-inch (codename, J414) and 16-inch (codename, J416) MacBook Pro models next year (or at the end of 2022) by launching new ones with the unannounced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. There won’t be major changes to expect and it will mostly be about performance improvements. The M2 Max chip is rumored to support a setup of a 12-core CPU and up to 38-core GPU, which will be an upgrade from the 10-core CPU and up to 32-core GPU structure in the current models.

A new Mac mini and a revamped Mac Pro are also included in the pipeline. Additionally, the next-gen M3 chip is also said to be in the works, which is expected to release for the future Mac and iMac products. Apple’s plans to expand its Mac lineup could be accredited to the shift from Intel chips to its own silicon. This has reportedly increased its revenue significantly. To recall, Apple has already launched the Mac Studio and the Mac Studio Display, and the new MacBook Air/Pro this year and we may see some more Mac devices by this year.

We still need to see if these are Apple’s actual Mac plans. Since concrete details are yet to be out, it’s best to wait and watch. We will keep you updated with more details on this. So, stay tuned. And do tell us if you are excited about the rumored future MacBook models in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of M2 MacBook Air