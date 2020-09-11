Popular video conferencing platform Zoom has finally added two-factor authentication (2FA) support across its web portal, desktop client, mobile app, and Zoom Rooms. 2FA adds an additional layer of security which requires more details to make sure that the authorized user is accessing the account.

With two-factor authentication, Zoom pitches benefits like improved security, enhanced compliance, easier credential management, and reduced costs for small businesses and schools. The company’s move comes a few months after it added end-to-end encryption for all users.

Zoom supports authentication methods such as SAML, OAuth, and password-based authentication. Zoom’s 2FA implementation lets you use authentication apps like Authy, Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator for entering Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP). You can also choose to get the OTP via SMS or phone call.

If you’re an admin, you can enable 2FA for users. To get started with password-based authentication, follow the steps below:

First up, sign in to Zoom Dashboard and head to Advanced -> Security.

and head to Advanced -> Security. In the Security section, Enable ‘Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication’ .

. After enabling two-factor authentication, Zoom will ask you to choose the scope of the feature based on requirements.

The available controls are ‘All users in your account’, ‘Users with specific roles’, and ‘Users belonging to specific groups’. Choose the apt one and save preferences.

On the other hand, if you’re a user, here’s how you can enable Zoom’s two-factor authentication:

Open Zoom’s web portal and choose ‘Authentication App’ or ‘SMS’ as your authentication method.

as your authentication method. For using an authentication app, open the authentication app of your choice, scan the QR code that appears on your screen, and choose Next.

that appears on your screen, and choose Next. Enter the 6-digit code that appears in your authentication app to verify and complete the setup process.

that appears in your authentication app to verify and complete the setup process. For those who prefer using SMS instead, choose ‘SMS’ as the authentication method, add your phone number, enter the 6-digit verification code that you received in your phone number, and choose Verify.

If you’re a frequent Zoom user, you should consider setting up 2FA for enhanced security. It is good to see that Zoom is now supporting two-factor authentication to step up the overall security in the platform.