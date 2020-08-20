Video conferencing app Zoom has announced that the app will soon be available on smart displays. The company is working on bringing the video meeting software to popular devices from the likes of Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

Of those devices, Zoom will first be available on Portal devices. The company is aiming for a September availability window on the Facebook smart displays. Portals will have the advantage of using their smart camera to track you as you move around in the meeting. Moreover, you will get whiteboard capabilities as well.

On the Nest Hub Max, and Echo Show, Zoom is hoping to be available ‘later this year’. Zoom’s press release says that it will be available on “Assistant smart displays including the Nest Hub Max” which sounds as though it will also be available on other Assistant smart displays. It’s currently unclear if that includes displays like the Nest Hub, which come without a camera. If it does, it will have to be an audio-only experience on those devices.

On Echo devices, Zoom is coming first to the Echo Show 8, and will roll out to other Echo Show devices in the US later on.

Also on Assistant and Echo devices, you will be able to simply say “Hey Google (or Alexa), join my next meeting”. If you have your calendar connected to the device, your Nest Hub Max or Echo Show 8 will automatically join you into the meeting without requiring you to enter a meeting ID or passcode.