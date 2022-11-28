Zebronics 3-in-1 ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 Introduced in India

Accessory brand Zebronics has a new product called the ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 in India. This is a 3-in-1 device, which combines the functionalities of wireless earbuds, a Bluetooth speaker, and a torch. Check out the details to know more.

Zebronics ZEB-Sound Bomb X1: Specs and Features

The ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 is a pair of wireless earbuds with 13mm drivers for deep bass. The earbuds, along with the charging case, are claimed to last up to 30 hours on a single charge. They support touch controls, an inbuilt microphone for calls, and are splash-proof.

The wireless earbuds come packed in a charging case with a built-in Bluetooth-enabled speaker. The 36mm driver speaker can provide a playback time of up to 19 hours. The device comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 and has a USB-Type C port for charging.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder and Director at Zebronics said, “Zebronics has always put its effort in understanding market needs for unique and quality products and thereby bringing in the best in class lifestyle accessories. Sound Bomb X1 is a multifunctional 3-in-1 gadget that caters to the audience having varying requirements all shelled in a splashproof case. Overall, the Zebronics’ Lifestyle Accessories product range will have more add-ons in the time to come and like our other product categories, we shall strive in this to be Always Ahead.“

The third functionality is that of an LED torch built into the portable charging case. The ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 TWS also comes with support for Google Assistant and Siri. Plus, it can work with Android and iOS devices, and even laptops and tablets.

Price and Availability

The Zebronics ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 comes with an introductory price tag of Rs 1,399 and is now available for purchase via Amazon India.

It comes in White, Blue, and Black color options.

Buy ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 via Amazon India (Rs 1,399)