Zebronics Launches its First Laptops in India

Zebronics, an Indian wearable brand, has stepped into the laptop arena with the launch of the Pro Series Y and the Pro Series Z in India. These fall in the affordable price range. Have a look at the details below.

Zebronics Pro Series Y and Z: Specs and Features

The Zebronics Pro Series Y and Pro Series Z laptops come with a sleek metal body and sport a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. The Pro Series Y includes two models while the Pro Series Z has three. Both of them come in multiple color options, namely, Silver, Space Grey, Glacier Blue, Midnight Blue, and Sage Green.

While the Pro Series Y can pack up to 11th Gen i5 processor, the Pro Series Z includes up to 12th Gen i7 chip. There’s support for up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The highlighting part is that the Pro Series Z laptops come with Dolby Atmos support, which makes Zebronics the first Indian brand to have the capability. It also allows for a 180-degree tilt.

Commenting on the launch, Zebronics Director – Mr. Yash Doshi said, “With 26 years of excellence in the realm of IT Peripherals, the decision to venture into the laptop market was a natural progression for us. Laptops have transformed from mere tech gadgets into versatile fashion statements. Our Pro Series Z, featuring Intel processors and Dolby Atmos, exemplifies our commitment to making top-tier technology available for the masses. Moving forward, we shall be focusing towards laptops for content creators, gamers, etc. that shall proudly be labeled ‘Made in India’ contributing to domestic manufacturing and ensuring that we remain ‘Always Ahead’ in the tech landscape.“

The Zebronics laptops are equipped with 2 USB 3.2 ports, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio hack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Mini HDMI, a microSD card reader, and more. You also get a fingerprint scanner, 65W fast charging support, and more. These laptops run Windows 11 Home.

Price and Availability

The Zebronics Pro Series Y starts at Rs 44,999 (sale price, Rs 27,990) while the Pro Series Z has a starting price of Rs 50,990 (sale price, Rs 31,990). These will be available via Amazon and Flipkart. Here’s a look at all the prices.

Pro Series Y

i3/8GB/512GB: Rs 44,999

i5/8GB/512GB: Rs 48,999

Pro Series Z

i3/8GB/512GB: Rs 50,999

i5/8GB/512GB: Rs 60,999

i5/16GB/512GB: Rs 62,999

i7/8GB/512GB: Rs 78,999

i7/16GB/1TB: Rs 81,999

Buy Zebronics Laptops via Amazon