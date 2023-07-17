Zebronics Zeb-Roxor DJ Speaker launched in India

Consumer tech brand Zebronics has launched its all-new Zeb-Roxor DJ Speaker in India. With 100W of output, the company claims to be the first brand in India to combine Dolby Atmos with DJ functionalities. Continue reading to know more about the product.

Zebronics Zeb-Roxor DJ Speaker: Specs and Features

With a total weight of 9 kilograms, the Zeb-Roxor is a hefty speaker unit. It is cylindrical in shape with a metal mesh at the front for audio output. It comes with rubber padding at the bottom and the right side. This means that you can prop the speaker both horizontally and vertically. All the necessary controls are at the top for ease of access. The speaker also comes with a dedicated remote and microphone.

In terms of its audio capability, the DJ speaker boasts a 13.33cm dual driver unit that can collectively push out 100W RMS output. Additionally, with Dolby Atmos certification, the speaker unit can produce clear and bass-rich audio output. And as the name suggests, there are a plethora of DJ features and functionalities as well. Some of the key highlighting features of the DJ interface include a dedicated Karaoke mode, guitar input, recording functionality, and TWS functionality.

The Zeb-Roxor can provide 5 hours of uninterrupted usage on a single charge and takes up to 1.5 hours to get fully charged. In terms of connectivity, you get an HDMI ARC port, an optical input port, a USB port, AUX in/out ports, a Mic port, a Guitar interface port, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Additionally, there is an LED indicator at the top for battery and sound level, RGB lighting (with different LED modes), and a mobile/tablet holder. The speaker also comes with a remote control and a wireless Ultra High-Frequency microphone.

Price and Features

The Zebronics Zeb-Roxor DJ Speaker has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 16,999. It is available for purchase starting today via the official Zebronics website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Buy Zebronics Zeb-Roxor DJ Speaker via Flipkart