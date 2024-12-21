Home > News > Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Gets 20th Anniversary Remaster; Releases in 2025

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Gets 20th Anniversary Remaster; Releases in 2025

  • Yu-Gi-Oh! GX shared a special announcement for its 20th Anniversary at Jump Festa 2025.
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! GX is getting a remaster next year and will arrive in April 2025.
  • At the time of writing, there's no information about the number of episodes.

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX is a popular anime series that is the direct sequel to the original Yu-Gi-Oh anime that premiered in 2000 and successfully ran for around four years. The original anime was popular, but the sequel couldn’t get the fanfare it deserved despite being more lighthearted and humorous. To be precise, fans believe it’s an underrated anime that is worthy of every bit of praise.

There have been several follow-up Yu-Gi-Oh series and films since the original’s premiere, and now, we have learned that a Yu-Gi-Oh! GX remaster will debut in April 2025 to celebrate the anime’s 20th Anniversary.

The original Yu-Gi-Oh anime received a remastered version back in 2015, so it makes sense that the franchise is following the same pattern with Yu-Gi-Oh! GX. The announcement came on Yu-Gi-Oh’s official Twitter account, and it was accompanied by a teaser image.

Yu-Gi-Oh revolves around Yugi Muto, a high schooler whose grandfather’s soul gets captured by the villainous creator of the card game Duel Monsters. So, he must fight the villain for his grandfather’s sake. However, the GX series takes place several years after the events of the original, and it features a new set of characters and a different storyline.

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime had 180 episodes, and it ran from 2005 to 2012. Since the anime is getting a remaster, we can expect it to also feature around the same number of episodes. This further means that the anime will stay with us for several years.

Yu-Gi-Oh may not have a fanbase like Demon Slayer or Jujutsu Kaisen, but it is a massive franchise that wants to create a name for itself in the modern anime space. It seems like the franchise is all set to attempt that with the Yu-Gi-Oh GX Remaster. Now, let’s wait and see if the upcoming installment will be able to captivate the audience.

