Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 First Key Visual Revealed, But It Leaves Fans Dissapointed

Jujutsu Kaisen manga started serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, and it gained immense popularity with the arrival of the anime adaptation in 2020. The series became even more popular when the second season was released in 2023, thanks to MAPPA’s mind-blowing animation. Even though the manga ended on September 30, 2024, the fandom is excited that the anime will still be around.

Following the successful run of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, the industry was blessed with the announcement of the third season. The renewed installment also contributed heavily to the anticipation of Jump Festa 2025. While the event gave us a reason to stay hyped up, it also disappointed us.

Jump Festa 2025 revealed an incredible first key visual featuring Yuji Itadori. Even though fans were excited to see the artwork, they were expecting more. However, we were neither greeted with a trailer nor a release date. That isn’t fair, right? It feels like we dug a mountain to discover a mouse.

While some fans are rejoicing they received the first look at JJK Season 3, others are disappointed to see no other significant detail about the project. An X user comments, “I stayed up late and got no trailer.” “And no trailer? Or release date? How disappointing,” says another.

Moreover, the event revealed that the Jujutsu Kaisen Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Movie will be released theatrically in Japan on May 30, 2025. The announcement included a key visual featuring Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto (Ah, I miss the duo so much).

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 gave us multiple reasons to stay on our toes for the third season. Yuji’s traumatic experiences during the Shibuya Incident Arc gave him the power to fight in the Culling Game Arc (see Jujutsu Kaisen arcs list). With significant battle sequences and several new entries around the corner, let’s keep our fingers crossed and wait patiently for any further news about JJK Season 3.